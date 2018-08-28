Royal Police Force mourning loss

Police men and women in Antigua and Barbuda are mourning the loss of a senior officer who died suddenly after a brief period of illness.

Inspector Cheryl Barthley Allen died on Sunday at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

Inspector Barthley enlisted in the force in September 1981. The officer, who dedicated 36 years of service to the force, last worked at the office of Professional Standards at Police Headquarters on American Road.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Atley Rodney, has expressed sympathy to the family on the behalf of the force.