Royal Commonwealth Society of A&B expresses condolences on the Queen’s passing

The Royal Commonwealth Society of Antigua and Barbuda has expressed sorrow on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

In a release, President of the Royal Commonwealth Society Antigua and Barbuda branch, HE Lady Williams, said: “Many tributes are being paid to Her Majesty, and some of the words frequently used to describe her are ‘constant’, ‘committed’, ‘concerned’ and ‘charming’. All these adjectives are extremely apt.

“I had the honour of first meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in the late 1990s, and she was infinitely warm, witty and engaging. These endearing characteristics remained with her during each of our subsequent encounters, until the final pre-Covid audience.”

In 2021, the Royal Commonwealth Society Branch launched its Antigua and Barbuda branch, with Her Majesty the Queen as its Patron.

The Board of Directors extends deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth of Nations — as well as to the charitable bodies in the United Kingdom and around the world who have been touched by her extraordinary brand of kindness and consideration.