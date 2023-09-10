Rotary & Rotaract Clubs recognize World Literacy Day in early childhood academic institutions 

- Advertisement -

The Rotary Club of Antigua and the Rotaract Club of Antigua recognized World Literacy Day on September 8th, 2023 with a host of activities at four academic institutions.

Kindergarten classes at the Five Islands Primary School, the SeaView Farm Primary School, the New Winthropes Primary School and kindergarteners at the Christian Union Academy, got the opportunity to engage in innovative and interactive sessions, which showcased their reading, imaginative and in some cases even acting skills.

The Rotary Club of Antigua’s Director of Youth Services, Samoya Kirby, is very pleased with the level of interest which was expressed in the sessions by the students and teachers of the named participating schools.

“Reading is fundamental at a very early age. We know the importance of reading and writing and literacy encompasses both skills, so it is critical for these skills to be developed as early as possible. For instance, at the Five Islands Primary School, we read The Cat in the Hat. The students were very excited as well as very engaged. I was also impressed with the fact that they were also able to relate to the life settings of the book”, Director Samoya indicated.

The Youth Services Director also added that she is very pleased with the progress of the Earlyactors Club at the Five Islands Primary School, which was established as the first Club of its kind in May of this year. As a token of appreciation and motivation, the executive was presented with school supplies for their exemplary work to date.

Director Samoya further expressed that there are a number of activities that will be planned for the year, including a School Garden project.

Globally, Rotarians and Rotaractors have developed projects that provide access to quality education with the goal of improving the lives of students. In turn, these projects increase the growth and stability of families and communities.

September is designated as Rotary’s Basic Education and Literacy Month.

This is an opportunity for Rotarians and Rotaractors to raise awareness of this need and take action by identifying needs where Rotary’s support can contribute or create meaningful partnerships with local education activities, create a Basic Education and Literacy team with Rotarians, Rotaractors, and educators to coordinate and partner on developing literacy activities.