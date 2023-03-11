Rotary completes book reading competition

- Advertisement -

In its continued support of education and literacy in Antigua and Barbuda, the Rotary Club of Antigua along with a number of corporate partners hosted its annual book reading competition on March 4 at the Methodist Church Hall.

Four schools – namely Grace Christian Academy, New Winthorpes Primary, Five Islands Primary and Sunnydale Primary – participated in the competition.

It entailed two rounds of reading, including a final segment with a different twist where the finalists were allowed to present the news just like their favourite television news presenters.

Amiyah Duncan of New Winthorpes Primary emerged with top honours, while Larianna Douglas and Melanie Williams of Grace Christian Academy placed second and third, respectively.

The lone male in the competition, Romick Brooks from Sunnydale Primary, was awarded the prize for being the most promising reader.

As the event coincided with World Obesity Day which was celebrated on March 4, the audience was treated to a presentation by Zoie Whyte-Joseph on nutrition and regular exercise for better health.

The Rotary Club of Antigua thanked its many sponsors who made this event possible.

They are ACB Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda Student Association of the USA, AS Bryden & Sons (Antigua) Ltd, Frank B Armstrong Antigua Ltd, Francis Refrigeration Services & Repairs, Harpers Office Depot, Happy Kids, PaperClips, Tucker on the Grill, Rotarian Perez Mercer, Assistant Governor Evangeline Allen and President Ilean Ramsey.