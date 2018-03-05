Rotary clubs partner to improve conditions at Clarevue

The Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown and the Rotary Club of Antigua have partnered on a project to ensure that residents of the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital are housed in the most comfortable environment possible.

The two non-profit organisations will be spending in excess of EC $20,000 to replace counter tops, install benches, paint and repair gauzes on the windows in the kitchen area at Clarevue; they will also look to refurbish the bathrooms in the female ward, as well as install tiles and fans.

Diana Browne, president of Rotary Antigua Sundown, said that both clubs will also be doing an assessment of the drainage problem at the country’s lone psychiatric hospital.

“The issue of the drainage may be above our means and our resources, but we are checking to see what is the problem, and if it is something within our means to fix,” Browne said during an interview yesterday.

The actual work at Clarevue will begin in another week or so.

Browne said that the Rotary year runs from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, and both clubs met and decided to do the project as part of this year’s activities.

Browne, along with Eric Joseph, president of the Rotary Club of Antigua, met subsequently and conducted a tour of the facilities at Clarevue before deciding on what project they would embark.

Rotary is a worldwide organisation of more than 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders. Members of Rotary clubs, known as Rotarians, provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. The Rotary’s motto and main objective is service – “Service above Self”

Over three weeks ago, established workers at Clarevue ended a month-long strike over the deplorable conditions at the facility.

The strike ended after the health ministry made a commitment that the problems would be addressed.