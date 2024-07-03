Rotary Club welcomes new leaders

- Advertisement -

The Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown held its annual handover event with a cocktail party at Brew on Sunday under the theme ‘ Rotary Sundown turns 21’.

“The event was a wonderful mix of festive cheer, a summation of the past year’s community service projects, and a call for even more outstanding performance by the new incoming President and board,” a release said.

“We take this moment to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our outgoing President and Board, who have set a high standard for community service and leadership.”

Reflecting on his term, President Athlyn Davis stated, “Let us be reminded that as a community and people of action, we must continue to sow common seeds of peace so that future generations can reap the benefits of a world free of fear, hatred, and violence. Stay irie.”

He handed the ‘presidential baton’ to Khari Lewis who emphasised the importance of fellowship and enjoyment in service.

“Fellowship is key. If we can’t have fun while doing it, why do it at all?” Lewis said.

The evening was also a time to shine a spotlight on the contributions of club members.

meet the board (instagram post) 1

Secretary and President-Elect Nicole Stevens was honoured with the Malcolm Edwards Rotarian of the Year Award and the Kendrickson Kentish Rising Star of the Year Award, and Rotarian Dorrett George received the Dianna V Browne Spirit of Service Award.

“Their dedication and service have been invaluable to our club, and we are deeply appreciative of their efforts,” the release said.

Past President Jonah Ormond was appointed Assistant Governor for 2024-2025. In his acceptance speech, Ormond said, “The true magic of Rotary lies in its power to transform lives, foster fellowship, and ignite the spirit of service. As we embrace this journey together, let us weave a tapestry of hope, kindness, and global goodwill.”

Rotarian Dorrett George was especially mentioned for championing the proposed Early Act Club of TN Kirnon.

“Early Act is more than just service; it’s about shaping future leaders who embody values like caring, respect, empathy, and responsibility. With a mission to promote goodwill, understanding, and peace, our young members are empowered to make a positive impact in their school, local, and global communities,” the release added.

Anyone interested in joining the club should email [email protected].