Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown helps spread Christmas cheer

The Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown donated $3,000 to two child-friendly initiatives – spreading lots of Christmas cheer this year. The grateful beneficiaries were the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre Social Services children’s Christmas party ($2,000), and the Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, Toys for Joy ($1,000). Rotarians said they hope that this Christmas effort will help bring some mirth into the lives of local children and their families. (Photos courtesy Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown)