Rotarians take time out to help local youngsters

Rotarians took time out recently to entertain local youngsters aged 10 to 19 with everything from games to cooking demos.

The initiative – staged at Antigua Grammar School – also included offering vision and dental checks, banking advice from ACB Caribbean and discussions on diet, exercise, cyberbullying and general health.

The young participants were delighted to receive goodie bags, along with giveaways from Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown’s partners, Digicel and Courts Antigua and Barbuda. (Photos courtesy Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown)