Rotarians once again show ‘service above self’

Bleach and cleaning products were given to local clinics by the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown (Photo supplied)

Major clinics across Antigua have been given a boost in their Covid fight thanks to a gift of cleaning and sanitation supplies from the Rotary Club.

The products, gifted to All Saints Health Centre, will be distributed among the island’s five main clinics.

The Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown has now embarked on a second phase of the project which saw president Julian Wilkins present 15 gallons of bleach and five gallons of Pinesol for distribution.

Rotarians have also made donations of healthy grains and non-alcoholic drinks to the national prison, the ‘Adopt a Family’ soup kitchen and the Fiennes Institute, in keeping with their ‘service above self’ ethos. Additionally, club members have been integral in supporting maternal and neonatal care for people in need.