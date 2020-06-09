Rotarians donate cleaning supplies to boost Covid-19 fight

Spread the love













The Rotary Club of Antigua (RCA) Sundown has joined forces with the local health care system to fend off Covid-19 by donating cleaning supplies to All Saints Health Centre.

The timely donation, presented on Monday, was made in direct response to a plea from health centres on island, which highlighted the need for cleaning products.

President Kevin Jackman presented 15 cases of bleach, several gallons of disinfectant, spray bottles and hand sanitisers on behalf of the club.

The items were sourced through the club’s project funding and also from corporate citizen, Samantha McKay and BTropics.

According to a release, the items will be distributed to assist All Saints, Gray’s Farm, Johnson’s Point and Browne’s Avenue clinics. The small satellite clinics on island will also benefit from the initiative.

“It is expected that the donation would be used to aid in maintaining sanitising protocols as we fight together to lessen the impact of Covid-19,” RCA Sundown said.

Dr Jonathan McComie and Nurse Denise Williams were on hand to accept the donation and both expressed sincere thanks to the club for making the gesture possible.

The donation represents another phase of the club’s Covid-19 relief efforts, following a food distribution programme in Barbuda.