Rotaract Clubs and Scrub Life Cares empowers young girls through menstrual education and essential care

In a joint effort to address menstrual hygiene and empower young girls in the community, the Rotaract Club of Antigua, along with Scrub Life Cares and the Rotaract Club of East Nassau recently held Flow Forward: Operation Menstruation.

Launched on October 8th in recognition of the International Day of the Girl Child, the project aimed to create awareness, foster understanding, and provide essential care items to assist preteen girls in managing their menstrual health.

The initiative kicked off with a compelling social media campaign that featured a heartfelt video message from members of the organizing committees. The campaign emphasized and promoted the fundamental human rights to which girls are entitled.

On Saturday, December 16th, an informative session was held for preteen girls where they were provided with valuable insights into menstrual hygiene, self-care practices, and the significance of embracing one’s own body.

This interactive session was led by the team of Scrub Life Cares including Sherida Philip, Shushanna Ambrose, and Eddelia Bontiff.

The young ladies were treated to discussions on breaking societal taboos related to menstruation, informing them of the different parts of their reproductive system, fostering confidence, and promoting a healthy attitude towards this natural aspect of womanhood.

Each participating girl received a pouch containing essential items such as sanitary napkins, soap, hand sanitizer, lotion, wipes, and other self-care products.

These pouches were generously provided through donations, with a significant contribution from local distributor Frank B Armstrong, Rotaract Club of East Nassau, and Scrub Life Cares.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua expresses its gratitude to all sponsors, donors, and community members who have contributed to the success of this project.

Flow Forward: Operation Menstruation represents a step towards a more informed and supportive community that recognizes the importance of empowering girls to embrace their natural growth with confidence.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua would like to host another installment of this project in the upcoming year.

For more details about this and other projects, follow us on social media at Rotaract Antigua on Facebook and @RotaractAntigua on Instagram, or email us at [email protected].