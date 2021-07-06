Rotaract Club installs new board of directors for 2021-2022

The Rotaract Club of Antigua, on Sunday, officially installed its new executive board for the upcoming year 2021-2022.

On Sunday, the Immediate Past President (IPP) Ti-anna Harris handed over the reins of the youth service organisation to Ashlee Christian, who became the club’s 35th president.

IPP Harris, who served two consecutive terms as president, thanked the members of the Rotaract Club for entrusting her with the opportunity to live up to the club’s motto, “Service Above Self”.

She outlined some of the key projects during her tenure as the donation of water tanks to persons within the disabled community; Christmas donations to the residents at Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital; recent donations of supplies to the Greenbay Primary School, and an automated external defibrillator to the Cancer Center Eastern Caribbean.

She also thanked the Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Antigua, Kevin Silston, for his support on their clubs’ joint projects.

President Christian, who is currently an inspector at the Antigua and Barbuda Social Security Board, credits the Rotaract Club of Antigua for her personal and professional growth having been a member since 2017.

Over the years, she has served in numerous capacities, including Treasurer, Finance and Fundraising Director, Vice President, and her most recent position, Community Service Director.

In her inaugural speech as president, she urged the members to reflect on the reasons why they joined the club, while they continue to work towards a common goal – to serve.

She also expressed her intention to lead the organisation with integrity, accountability, strategy, and most importantly, teamwork. In addition to this, she acknowledged that the club’s main resource is its members, and as such, over the next 12 months, it is crucial to improve the quality of the membership experience, focusing immensely on recruitment, retention, and continuity.

The other dynamic and professional young adults who comprise the club’s new Board of Directors include Martina Lewis, Vice-President; Alaina Gomes, Secretary; Lynma Burton, Treasurer; Harris, Immediate Past President; Namadi Belle, Community Service Director; Yhan Roberts, International Service Director; Romancier Edwards, Club Service Director; Nikki Laville, Professional Development Director; and Jennell Willette, Public Relations Officer.

Under the theme, “Serve. Lead. Empower. Change”, President Christian said that the club will continue to focus on the membership experience, in addition to increasing fundraising programmes and service projects.

During the 2021-2022 year, the club will be embarking on several projects to include a Childhood Obesity Project in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Antigua; mental health initiatives and food drives; and the Mommy and Me Programme.