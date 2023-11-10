Rosian Warrington: IFBB Pro bodybuilder says she almost gave up during global pandemic

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) Pro Rosian Warrington said she almost gave up on the sport during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Warrington said she almost lost her will to push on after a number of shows she had been targeting back in 2019 and 2020 were cancelled due to the global pandemic that brought the world to a standstill for more than two years.

“During Covid when all the gyms were locked down, then we were up for a bit and everything shut down again, the frustration really hit. I was at home getting creative with my bands, I broke a few resistant bands, I had bricks in my knapsack walking up and down the yard and I was like, why are you doing this to yourself?

“One of my colleagues — one of the girls I met while I was away — she as well was in limbo because they kept cancelling the shows, so we were all just in limbo. She said, ‘Rosie, I just don’t know what I am going to do’. So, we actually just sat and spoke for a bit, but at least on her end there were shows that still happened so she jumped into a few,” she said.

The figure fitness athlete — who became the country’s first professional bodybuilder back in 2015 when she won the overall title at the CAC Championships — said she is motivated by the thought of competing at one of the biggest professional shows in the world, the Olympia.

“I would like to say next year, but to be realistic then I would say two years because for me to be happy and comfortable to hit a stage I have to feel like I am competitive. So maybe in a year because Olympia usually happens in November/December, so maybe even at the end of November into December,” Warrington said.

Warrington gained her pro card prior to the IFBB split back in 2017. The split resulted in the formation of the IFBB Elite Pro division.

The majority of the country’s professional bodybuilders have emerged from the Elite Pro Division.