RORC 600 sees nail-biting standoff and a new world record

It was a first line honours win for Argo Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati claimed second place Maserati and Argo head for the finish in a thrilling finale

Story and photos by Edwin Gifford

Winner of this year’s RORC Caribbean 600 – a 600-mile race around 11 islands – is MOD 70 Argo which flew towards the finish line last night after completing the tough course in 29 hours and 39 minutes, setting a new multi-hull race record.

Argo beat Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati, a multi 70 which claimed second place, across the line by just two minutes. Argo also broke Maserati’s 2019 record by an hour.

The victory was determined in the final three miles of the race and hung in the balance for the duration as the lead changed hands four times.

Peter Cunningham’s PowerPlay led in the early part of the race but finished third. This was the first line honours win for Argo, having been runner-up on two previous occasions.

“This win is one of the sweetest from the way it played out, just from how hard-fought this race win has been,” Carroll said.

“Having a great two-boat contest was so exciting for the whole crew; this was an opportunity not just to sail fast but to flex your sailing skills. This is our favourite regatta of the year; it is very well run and we love coming to this one.”

Eight boats had finished up to lunchtime yesterday with the remainder expected to finish today and Friday.

Members of the public have been gathering in English Harbour to watch the nail-biting finale with the best viewing spots said to be Shirley Heights Lookout and Fort Charlotte.