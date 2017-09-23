Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar in FIFA Best run-off

New Story

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain’s Neymar comprise the Best FIFA Men’s Player shortlist.

Ronaldo won the inaugural award last year, ahead of Messi with Neymar fourth behind Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann.

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte is up for the men’s coach award after leading the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Holder Carli Lloyd is again nominated for the women’s player award.

Lieke Martens, who scored three goals in the Netherlands’ triumphant Euro 2017 campaign, and Venezuela striker Deyna Castellanos are Lloyd’s competition.

Conte is up against Zinedine Zidane, whose Real Madrid side beat Juventus, managed by the category’s third nominee Massimiliano Allegri, in the Champions League final in June.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud’s ‘scorpion kick’ volley against Crystal Palace in January and then Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic’s fierce long-range effort in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham in May are nominated for the Puskas Award for the year’s best goal.

The intricate team goal that rounded off Celtic’s 5-2 win over St Johnstone and Moussa Dembele’s hat-trick in February are also in the running. (BBC Sport)