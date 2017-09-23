Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar in FIFA Best run-off

September 23, 2017 BBC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is the best footballer in the world.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain’s Neymar comprise the Best FIFA Men’s Player shortlist.

Ronaldo won the inaugural award last year, ahead of Messi with Neymar fourth behind Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann.

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte is up for the men’s coach award after leading the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Holder Carli Lloyd is again nominated for the women’s player award.

Lieke Martens, who scored three goals in the Netherlands’ triumphant Euro 2017 campaign, and Venezuela striker Deyna Castellanos are Lloyd’s competition.

Conte is up against Zinedine Zidane, whose Real Madrid side beat Juventus, managed by the category’s third nominee Massimiliano Allegri, in the Champions League final in June.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud’s ‘scorpion kick’ volley against Crystal Palace in January and then Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic’s fierce long-range effort in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham in May are nominated for the Puskas Award for the year’s best goal.

The intricate team goal that rounded off Celtic’s 5-2 win over St Johnstone and Moussa Dembele’s hat-trick in February are also in the running. (BBC Sport)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.