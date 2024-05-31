Roman Hill and Black Lightning pick up wins in Netball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Roman Hill and Black Lightning were victorious on Wednesday night in the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association League at the YMCA Sports Complex.

In Division A, Roman Hill United beat Eastsiders 38-29 in their match-up.

Shooting for Roman Hill were Jamila Fitz with 13 from 21 attempts; Trecia Jarvis, 21 from 28 attempts; and Everdine Bannard 3 from 6 attempts, while, for Eastsiders, Chardelle Jeremy scored 11 from 29 attempts, Christina Lloyd 15 from 29 attempts, and Danika Bishop 3 from 7 attempts.

In the mixed division, All Saints Attackers were shocked by SW Electronics Black Lightning 23-21 as Kareem Edwards’ 21 from 25 attempts and Paula Jackson’s 2 from 7 attempts were enough to secure victory over them.

Andris Anthony with 10 from 16 attempts and Keady Martin with 11 from 21 attempts were their best shooters on the night.

Roman Hill