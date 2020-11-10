Rolston Williams to be laid to rest on Saturday

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

The country’s former technical director for football Rolston “Debu” Williams, who passed away in October, will be laid to rest on November 14th in a service slated for the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

This was confirmed by President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Everton Gonsalves, whose body is responsible for the planning and executing of the event.

The service is slated to commence at 1 pm, after which Williams’ remains will be laid to rest in the cemetery at the Parham Anglican Church.

Williams died on October 14th at the Mount St John’s Medical Center just days after he was admitted to the country’s lone public hospital.

Reports were that the often outspoken Williams, who battled with a long bout of illness over a year ago, was admitted to hospital two days before his passing after he had complained of numbness in his legs.

Williams became the first local coach to occupy the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) top managing position back in 2015 when he was appointed technical director on an interim basis by the Gonsalves led administration. He was, in 2016, officially appointed in the position.

He would have also served as head coach of the senior national football team back in 2004 and 2012 when he led the nation during the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Caribbean Cup Championship.

He also led Parham to back to back Premier Division titles in 2001/2 and 2002/3. Parham also won in 20010/11 and 2014/15 under his tutelage.