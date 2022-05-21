Rodney re-elected as ABCA President

- Advertisement -

Incumbent Cricket Association President, Leon ‘Kuma’ Rodney, has regained his position as head of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) after the body held their elections on Thursday night.

Rodney was unopposed in the running for president of the sporting organisation.

Also returning for another term is Kenny Lewis as 1st Vice President and Fitzroy Quinland as 2nd VP.

The other elected members include: Mariella Miller as Secretary, Radlie Baptiste as Treasurer, Avery Henry as Assistant Secretary and Bernadette Mitchel as Assistant Treasurer.

The directors are Dane Gustave, Regis Burton, Elmore Scholar, Elkanah Charles and Alex Browne.

The executive will function for a two-year term.