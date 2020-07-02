Rodney embraces new CWI director role

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Cricket association head, Leon Rodney, has welcomed the challenge of sitting as a Director on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board after being voted to replace Nevisian Denrick Liburd during the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Annual General Meeting held on Saturday.

“You know I am one of those persons who puts cricket first, cricket and the players first. At times you must have confrontation, and nothing is wrong with that, but just show me the cricket first and we’re good. Obviously, I am sure the bureaucracy has its way in which it operates, and I may see something that I may not like and seeing that the new kid on the block can speak up which obviously you know I am not shy of doing that at all, so we just have to wait and get in there to see what’s going on,” he said.

Rodney said he was not surprised as he had been asked to serve in the role before.

“I wouldn’t say I am surprised, I have been around Leeward Islands cricket for a while and I remember, I think it was about two years ago, I was asked if I had an interest in that and I told them no and that’s how the gentleman from Nevis, Denrick Liburd, became the rep at that time. My interest has never been hidden and I still think my calling is coaching, however, sometimes the good Lord puts you where he wants you to be; of that I am sure, in serving for the next two years at the West Indies directorship,” he said.

Another Antiguan and incumbent president, Enoch Lewis, was returned to the LICB’s top position unopposed while Dennis Phillip of St. Kitts was elected vice president the two-year term.

In addition, Gregory Willock and Carlisle Powell were selected to represent the LICB at the CWI Shareholders meeting.