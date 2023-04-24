Rodney: Cricket Association willing to hold talks with Hector following national team fallout

- Advertisement -

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney.

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Leon Rodney said the body would be willing to have discussions with senior national women’s and former West Indies cricketer, Shawnisha Hector, after the player reportedly informed him she was no longer interested in representing the twin-island state.

Hector was notably excluded from a 14-member squad recently released by the ABCA as they finalised preparations for the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Women’s 50 Overs and T20 tournaments slated for St Kitts from 23-29 April.

“I am sure we are always ready to open the discussion with players because as I’ve said to you, we can’t fool ourselves or anybody who wants to fool themselves, then too bad for them. I am very much aware that the players are the product of the game, so if you don’t want to have a discussion with the product, then something has to be wrong with you. We’re not bad people at all though we are not perfect. I think the ABCA has people with commonsense including teachers and business people who would be more than willing to do that, but you have to realise that the person has to want it as well,” he said.

Hector, who has played one ODI match for the senior women’s West Indies team, did not play in any of the trial matches hosted by the cricket association leading up to the team’s selection.

Rodney said after inquiring about her absence he then contacted Hector directly and was informed, by her, that she was not interested in being a part of the team. He added that he was unaware at the time of a possible incident between Hector and another coach.

“I sent the player a message on Sunday advising them that given their status with the team I would advise they write to the association advising that they were not interested anymore, which is just what they told me. Then, on Tuesday, I got a message explaining something that made it appear as if the player had a run-in with one of the coaches and something happened, but at the end of the day that would not have been the way to approach the situation because whether the coach is right or wrong there is a way you go about doing it,” he said.

Hector has declined to comment on the issue.

Full squad: Amanda Edwards, Kimberly Anthony, Cheyanne Moses (captain), Jenisen Richards, Danesia Wilson, Jessica Hall, Sheanna Wallace, Alliyah Cornelius, Ruchira Daly, Courtney Browne, Terez Parker, Tonya Martin, Sidella Bellot and Keonnah Duggan.

The team is coached by Rodney and Pernell Watley while Kattian Edwards-Baltimore travels as manager. Dane Gustave is the team’s official scorer for the tournament.