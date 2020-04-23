Rodney: Cricket association in no hurry to make decision regarding Two Day competition

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) is in no hurry to make a decision on its coronavirus affected Two Day cricket completion and or the remainder of the 2020 domestic season.

This is according to head of the organisation, Leon Rodney, who said the body’s cricket committee is yet to meet on the matter, indicating that the current national situation has made it difficult to concentrate on the matter at hand.

“No, we have not seriously met on it as yet, and to be honest with you, the directors simply think that with the seriousness of this Covid-19 thing, that making a decision as to whether or not cricket is going to be played for the rest of the year is secondary, so we are not fighting, but as soon as we have the recommendations, we will definitely give it to you,” he said.

The cricket association has come under pressure from some clubs to offer a decision on the stalled competition with president of the Jennings cricket team, Glenn Miller, suggesting that his squad should be crowned champions as they are ahead on points.

The competition is however, normally decided following semifinals and finals showdown.

Asked about monies owed to the local body by Cricket West Indies (CWI), Rodney said that at this time, the ABCA is exercising patience.

“We just have to be patient and hope that after this, CWI could get themselves into a reasonable position that we could get a little or some of the stuff [money], but I don’t see that we could have any serious discussions about it because we are all fully aware of what’s going on,” he said.

Jennings Cricket Club was, after five rounds of matches, leading the two day cricket competition and was followed by Empire Nation with PIC Blackhawks in the third slot.