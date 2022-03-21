Rock Your Socks: Antigua and Barbuda celebrates World Down Syndrome Day, today

By Shermain Bique-Charles

A number of residents and cyclists donned their and ‘crazy’ coloured socks on Sunday as they participated in the World Down Syndrome Fun Ride, ahead of today’s official observance of World Down Syndrome Day.

Sunday’s event — organised by the Pediatric Department at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLMBC) in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Association – was geared toward raising awareness for the condition. In fact, an entire week of activities has been planned ahead of March 21 observance.

Head of the SLBMC’s Pediatric Department, Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis said yesterday the next step after awareness is educating residents on the reality of Down Syndrome.

“Events such as these helps to raise awareness. I think gone are the days where difference has to be seen as something that has to be stigmatised, but instead it should be celebrated. Trying to incorporate different members of society in doing what they love, in raising awareness goes a long way,” Dr Belle-Jarvis said.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the today’s activities by wearing crazy, colourful socks to raise awareness of those living with the condition.

“Today, we will be rocking our socks, schools are involved, the business places, look forwards to social media to all the socks come crashing down,” she added.

World Down Syndrome Day 2022 is being celebrated under the theme #InclusionMeans.