Robinson plans to request asylum for Alex Feng after he completes his sentence for XPZ arson

By Samantha Simon

Legal counsel for Tianzhao “Alex” Feng, Wendel Robinson, made clear his intentions to appeal to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda on behalf of his client in the matter of asylum.

Feng — who was sentenced to 14 months in prison on a single count of arson last Wednesday, when asked if he had anything to say regarding his sentence – with his frail form hunched and barely able to maintain his stance even when sitting, only asked what would happen to him once he completed his time at His Majesty’s Prison (HMS) as he had no desire to return to China.

Robinson was swift to respond, explaining his intentions to address the fact that Feng was a victim of human trafficking, as revealed in his trial and the subsequent social inquiry report that had been carried out.

Robinson went on to say that if the current situation involving the West African migrants could warrant the granting of asylum by the government, then Feng’s case could also be given such consideration.

Feng’s alleged treatment at the hands of his employers was such that he considered the conditions at HMS an improvement, much to the surprise of the court.

Furthermore, he had allegedly had been denied suitable access to medical treatment as he was only allowed to see a doctor in the presence of a senior management and his salary of $900 a month whilst working 12-hour shifts was not enough to assist in maintaining a liveable standard. This was further exasperated by the squalor of living conditions.

His passport had also been taken from him after he had been brought to Antigua and Barbuda from St Lucia by his employer, and multiple pleas to be allowed to leave were denied. He was also forced to stay in the country illegally as, whilst payments for Social Security, Medical Benefits and a work permit were garnished from his wages, these payments were never filed.

The case was one that had caused significant outcry from locals who had been somewhat aware of Feng’s plight, leading to Robinson taking on Feng’s case pro bono as well as going so far as to assist financially to ensure that he received much needed medical tests.

Even within the courtroom, one of the few things that Feng requested was that he be allowed to see a doctor as soon as possible as he was not well.

Robinson stated that others who were victims of human trafficking in this case and who supported Feng despite his act opted to speak out on social media using pseudonyms, but that hopefully this case allows others in this situation to find the courage to come forward and speak out.

