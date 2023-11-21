Robbery at Paradise Boat Sales results in theft of flare gun kits

- Advertisement -

Last night, an unidentified individual broke into Paradise Boat Sales on Old Parham Road, gaining entry by destroying and cutting the locks via CKHS.

The incident is currently under investigation by the police, who are reviewing camera footage to identify the suspect.

The stolen items consist of two flare gun kits with a total value of $3000. Notably, flare guns have become associated with illegal activities in Antigua and Barbuda recently, having become a target for modification.

Individuals with any pertinent information are strongly urged to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.