Robbery accused remanded to prison

Cadaphy “Jun Jun” Evanson of Briggins, who is accused of robbing two peo- ple at gunpoint on Christmas Eve, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Evanson appeared in the St. John’s Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was remanded until February when committal proceedings are expected to begin. Then, a magistrate will determine if a prima facie case has been made out to warrant a trial in the High Court.

The Briggins man who was already on remand for holding up the owners of Windows and Doors on Christmas Eve Day and robbing them of cash, was recently charged with the robbery of two people in Grays Farm. Both crimes were committed on the same day.

Two people were allegedly robbed of a Honda Stream motor car, A 50132 by two masked gunmen.

The police report states that a female was robbed of jewellery, while one of the gunmen stuck a gun in her boyfriend’s mouth and drove away in their vehicle.

One gold wristwatch, a knapsack, a pair of jeans, a pair of Converse sneakers, a gold ID bracelet, one gold chain, two pairs of sandals and a Samsung mobile phone were among the valu- ables stolen in the Federation Road, Grays Farm, robbery.

The two robbers were reportedly wearing camouflage suits. One of them was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium built and dark in complexion. The other was about 6 feet 1 inch tall, slimly built and brown in complex- ion.