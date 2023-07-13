Roadwork on Sir Sydney Walling Highway East of Police Recreation Grounds to interrupt traffic

- Advertisement -

Stakeholders and the General Public are hereby notified that C O Williams will be installing a Pipe Culvert across a section of Sir Sydney Walling Highway between the Police Recreation Ground and the turnoff to Sunnyside School on Tuesday 18th July 2023 that will result in Single Lane Traffic from 8 am to 6 pm.

Persons travelling Westwards on SSWH beyond the Police Recreation Ground may wish to divert right through Piggotts to avoid delay.

Motorists travelling Eastwards on SSWH beyond the Police Recreation Ground may wish to divert right through Potters or left at the Roundabout and through Piggotts to avoid delays.

Please be advised that traffic will be allowed at the work area. Single-lane traffic will be enforced by Traffic Signs and Flag Persons will be there to guide road users. Delays will be unavoidable during this period; drivers are encouraged to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Regular two-way traffic is expected to resume after 6 pm.

All road users are asked to proceed with extreme caution when traversing the construction site.