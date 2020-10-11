Road work will affect traffic throughout the week

Spread the love













A section of Sir Sidney Walling Highway will be affected by single lane traffic from tomorrow as part of ongoing work associated with the Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project that is currently underway.

The single lane closure will facilitate the laying of telephone ducts.

The single lane traffic management procedure will begin at 7 am on Monday, October 12, 2020 and continue until 6 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020.

It will affect the flow of traffic on Sir Sydney Walling Highway between the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium and Willikies.

Works will be carried out in sections and temporary traffic lights will be in place to regulate the traffic in the work zone area.

Traffic cones and signage will also be visible for all road users who are asked to proceed with extreme caution.