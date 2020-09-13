Road fatality named locally as Vijai Persaud

Spread the love













Head of the Traffic Department, ASP Rodney Ellis, has confirmed that a male, thought to be in his 30s, has died following a road accident last night.

The incident took place at about midnight on Friars Hill Road near the Sir Wright F George Police Academy.

The body of the man was initially identified by coworkers however ASP Ellis did not wish to identify him until the family had been informed.

But, according to reliable sources, the deceased is a Meridian Construction employee by the name of Vijai Persaud.

This latest fatality brings the number of road deaths this year to three.

Marcus Williams died in March during an accident at the race track while 17-year-old Theophilus Dyett died in the same month, two months after getting into a road accident in Big Creek.

Over the weekend, ASP Ellis says there have been three serious accidents including this one.

The two other accidents – one in Buckley Line and the other on Friars Hill Road – did not result in major injuries but both accidents caused damaged to utility poles.