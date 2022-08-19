Rising Stars International Domino Club hosts first tournament since Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Antigua’s Rising Stars International Domino Club hosted the Jamaica All Stars Female Domino Club in a two-team tournament from August 11-17.

The five-match series began in Jamaica’s favour, but Rising Stars rebounded to win the second and third matches to put the home team ahead. Jamaica claimed match number four after Antigua defaulted, bringing the competition levelled at 2-2. Rising Stars was however determined to claim the title, going on to capture the fifth and final match by an 8-4 margin.

Antigua’s Rising Stars were managed by Cynthia Maynard with Sheldon Gomes (captain), Carol-Faye Bynoe, Duhrannih Grant, Kaid Jarvis, Sonika Regis, Colin Ford, Jason Edwards, Glenroy Farrel, Johnny Joseph, Knoxford Hoyte, Dale Henry, Britney Farrel and Joshua Michael all included in the team.

The Jamaica All Stars were managed by Paulette Davis with Natalie Wright (captain), Samantha Darby, Ann-Marie Hibbert, Judy-Ann Dixon, Michelle Cooper, Maxine Lewis, Zanny Lewin, Sidney Menzies, Cherine Robinson and Ann-Marie Robinson all included in the team.

The tournament was sponsored by Northcoast Hardware, Dews, Harris Paints, Paint Plus, D’Gala Restaurant and Barefoot Beach Bar and Restaurant.