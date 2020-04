Rihanna sent dad a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID-19

(THE SUN) — Pop star Rihanna helped keep her father Ronald Fenty’s spirits up after she got to know he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fenty told the Sun he was very ill after testing positive for the virus, and he has Rihanna to thank for his road to recovery.

“My daughter was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die, to be honest,” Fenty said.

He added: “She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

He shared that his daughter even bought a ventilator for him and sent it to Barbados for him to use, but his symptoms were not so severe enough to use it.

“I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst.”