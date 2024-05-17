‘Ridiculous’: High Vending Fees for Cricket World Cup Dismay Regular Sellers

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The high cost for vending at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium during the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup is being described as “ridiculous” by at least one vendor.

According to an official document sent to potential vendors, the daily cost for ‘set concession space or vending procured tent’ for bars, ranges from US$500 to US$750 daily, while a food vendor will pay US$300 to US$400 daily. For roaming vendors, those selling small snacks like peanuts and ice pops, the cost is quoted as US$200 per day or US$1,000 for all matches.

A kiosk vendor (a small, temporary, stand-alone booth), will pay US$300 per day. The season rate for bar operators is US$3,500.

One potential vendor, who spoke to Observer media under the condition of anonymity, labelled the prices “ridiculous”.

1. Prices quoted for vending at the upcoming Cricket World Cup

“If the prices remain this high then I cannot afford it. This is $1,300 EC per day and you haven’t included drinks as yet that we have to buy. We have to buy ice, pay transportation to and from the venue, and we also have workers to pay so it would not make much sense. I don’t even think we would be able to break even,” the vendor said.

“This is the highest the prices have ever been and maybe it’s designed to keep certain people out. I don’t know who set these prices but it’s not for local people,” the vendor added.

Efforts to reach head of the Local Organizing Committee and President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney, proved futile.

A total of 55 matches will be played between 20 teams in this year’s tournament, which will be hosted by the West Indies and the USA. The first round will be held across nine cities, making it the largest T20 World Cup in history.

Antigua will host seven matches in the prestigious tournament with four coming in the group stages and three Super 8 matches held between June 9 and 23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The North Sound venue will play host to Scotland and Oman on June 9 starting at 1pm, before hosting Australia and Namibia two days later on June 11.