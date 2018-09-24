Rick James dies after brief illness

Well known playwright, actor, former journalist, democracy activist, Mas pioneer, and former political hopeful, George Rick James, has died.

His only child, Sven James, confirmed that he passed away this morning at about 6 a.m.

Young James said his dad suffered failure of several organs and had been in hospital since last Tuesday.

Rick James led the Antigua Freedom Party and contested the 1999 general elections, but did not win his seat. He has worked as an election watchdog for many years under his organisation the Free and Fair Elections League.

Observer Media expresses condolences to the family and friends of Mr. James.