Richard Lewis to challenge Jamale Pringle for UPP leadership

Richard Lewis, UPP Member of Parliament for St John’s Rural West, is once again running for the party’s leadership – this time against interim Political Leader Jamale Pringle.

The UPP has been without an elected Political Leader since the resignation and retirement of Harold Lovell in 2023.

Lewis previously challenged Lovell in 2019 for leadership of the party, but lost by an overwhelming margin of more than 200 votes.

Pringle has a lot of support within party ranks, due to his former position as Deputy Leader, and his parliamentary position as Leader of the Opposition, which has seen some party members reluctant to see another bitter leadership battle.

Lewis also has a lot of experience in Parliament, being first appointed to the Senate in 2018, then elected in 2023.

With the party’s convention expected to be held in late April, several positions are set to be contested.