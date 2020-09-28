Ricardo Drue to perform at regional breast cancer ‘concert of hope’

Spread the love













Antiguan soca star Ricardo Drue will join a line-up of top Caribbean entertainers from around the region for the first ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope.

For the first time in the nine-year history of the largest walk for a cause in the Caribbean, there will be no gathering of thousands in pink to raise awareness for the cause of breast cancer in Antigua and across the region, as Covid-19 has forced regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean to take its flagship fundraiser online.

The bank, through promoter 4D Entertainment, will produce the regional event on October 4 that will bring together 13 performers and two DJs for a full three hours of entertainment that will include energetic workout sessions from a number of top fitness coaches.

Regional performers include ‘Caribbean Queen of Soca’ Alison Hinds, Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood, Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke, and Hypa Dawg Lil Rick, all from Barbados; Mr Vegas from Jamaica; Mr Killa from Grenada; Teddyson John from St Lucia, and Julian Believe from the Bahamas.

Two performers bringing a different feel to the show will be King James from St Maarten and Reinir Lijfrock from Curacao.

Viewers will also get to see two very popular Caribbean soca stars, namely former Road March winner Patrice Roberts from Trinidad, and 2019 St Vincent Soca Monarch Skinny Fabulous.

Donations in support of the cause can still be made to Ticketlinkz.com.

Earlier in the day, the Antigua branches of the bank will host Drive for the Cure starting at 12pm from the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. Interested people can visit the bank to register.

The online programme starts at 4pm and can be viewed by logging on to:

Facebook.com/CIBCFCIB; Instagram.com/cibcfirstcaribbean; YouTube.com/user/CIBCFirstCaribbean; Caribvision and Zoom.