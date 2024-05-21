Ricardo Drue nominated for Caribbean Music Award

- Advertisement -

The late Ricardo Drue has been nominated for a Caribbean Music Award, finding himself among six sets of artists nominated for Collaboration of the Year in the Soca category.

Drue, recognised for his popular jumpy track “Tornado” with Viking Ding Dong, is among a lineup of nominees including College Boy and Yung Bredda’s “Juk in the Junction,” Skinny Fabulous and Nailah Blackman’s soulful “Come Home,” the dynamic duo of Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts with “Like Yuh Self,” as well as the high-energy collaboration “Brain Freeze” by Skinny Fabulous, Mr Killa, Lead Pipe, and Just Jay, alongside Asa Banton’s with “Do wah yuh want.”

This award spotlights a track that has left an enduring mark on the music industry, resonating deeply with audiences and leaving a lasting impression.

It celebrates the creative synergy, fusion, and artistic chemistry that blossoms when talented artists unite to collaborate on a musical endeavour, showcasing exceptional success both commercially and critically, captivating listeners with its melody, lyrics, and overall impact.

In 2023, the award was claimed by GBM Nutron and DJ Spider for their hit “Down Dey.”

Beyond this category, the Caribbean Music Awards also boast a number of other honours, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and People’s Choice, and notable Caribbean favourites, including Trinidad’s Patrice Roberts and Dominica’s Asa Banton have garnered multiple nominations.

The Caribbean Music Awards serve as a vital platform to acknowledge, honour, and celebrate the exceptional talent that has significantly contributed to the enrichment of our music and the cultivation of our vibrant cultural tapestry.

Voting is opening on the awards website until June 30, with a ceremony taking place live in New York, on August 29.