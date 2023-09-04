Reward offered to help find missing elderly man

- Advertisement -

As search efforts continue for Winston ‘Mohammed’ Charles, a reward has been put up for credible information that helps find him.

St Paul MP Chet Green has expressed concern for the 76-year-old’s well-being and offered EC$5,000 as an incentive for people to look for him.

Charles was last seen at his Liberta home around 2-3pm on August 27, wearing blue football shorts and a dark-coloured T-shirt. According to his family, he has vision issues and is displaying early signs of dementia.

Charles’ niece, Sandra Williams, told Observer relatives are growing increasingly worried.

“We don’t know where to look next. It’s like we don’t know what to do,” she stated.

Williams said she fears someone with ill intentions may have played a part in her uncle’s disappearance.

“I’m very much concerned that somebody did something with him, why he disappeared,” she said.

Charles’ daughter, Carol Martin, told Observer yesterday there have been no sightings of her father in recent days. He was previously reported as being seen on Jonas Road and in the Newfield area.

Anyone who has seen Charles or knows anything about his whereabouts is urged to contact the family immediately at 728-0408 or 771-3714.

Charles is the latest in a series of disappearances in Antigua this year.

The list includes Steadman Christian, a man in his 60s who went missing in English Harbour on August 3; 24-year-old Noah Hurst of Lightfoot, who was last seen on May 23; and Kevin Millet Junior, 18, last seen on March 17.