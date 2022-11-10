Revised minimum wage likely to take effect on New Year’s Day

- Advertisement -

“It is anticipated that by 1 January 2023, a new minimum wage will take effect,” the latest Cabinet notes read.

The Cabinet said it has received assurances from Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin that the Minimum Wage Committee will submit its recommendation “in a few short weeks”.

“The Committee has been mandated to consult with stakeholders, for several months, before sharing its recommendation with the policy-making body. When the Cabinet receives the Report and Recommendation, the Cabinet will make a decision before taking the matter to the Parliament for it to become law,” the notes read.

The body was convened amid concerns that the current EC$8.20 minimum wage has been unchanged since 2015, despite the spiralling cost of living.

The committee, which was established in February, includes members from the Employers Federation, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Hotels and Tourism Association, among others who were tasked with discussing and recommending

The committee is also reportedly considering varying minimum wage structures for different categories of workers, such as those in the hospitality or construction sectors, instead of having a flat minimum wage across the board.