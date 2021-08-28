Revised curfew forces bodybuilding federation to review start time for national championships

By Neto Baptiste

New curfew regulations have forced the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation to review the intended 5 pm start for today’s National Bodybuilding, Figure & Fitness Championships.

This is according to Vice President of the federation, Kimberly Percival, who said the move is intended to afford those at the Cathedral Cultural Center, participants and officials included, enough time to be off the streets ahead of the stipulated 8 pm curfew.

“We were previously planning on starting at 5 pm but because of the new curfew, we have now moved the event up to start at 2 pm. So, I would say to the persons planning on watching the show to tune in at 2 pm and make sure you’re on time because we plan on starting very promptly. Afterwards, we will have some food for the athletes, we need time to tidy up and clean up as well and make sure everybody is home safely before the curfew,” she said.

A number of the country’s top bodybuilders are down to compete in the federation’s first virtual competition, a situation brought on by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are looking at about 30 athletes, but I think originally that our registered list was about 40 but we are down to about 30 athletes. We will have bodybuilding masters, bikini masters, bikini open, classic physique, bikini wellness and men’s physique, those are the categories that are going to be contested,” Percival said. No spectators will be allowed at the venue for the virtual event with only competitors and backroom staff authorised to enter the Cathedral Cultural Center. Tickets for the show cost $50 and can be purchased via the ticketing app.