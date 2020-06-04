Breaking: Returning nationals may only have to quarantine for a week

Spread the love













According to PM Gaston Browne’s Facebook account, returning residents will be tested after one week at a government designated quarantine facility and if they test negative for Covid-19 they will be able to return to their private homes to complete the 14-day quarantine.

Browne added that the government will be paying $400 nightly per room and is only asking that passengers contribute $100 to cover their meals.

The government is expecting around 150 returning nationals tomorrow night as the country opens up the airport to commercial flights.