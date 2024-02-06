Retraction and Correction: Swetes Resident Sentenced to Four Months at His Majesty’s Prison

- Advertisement -

Vashawn James of Swetes was sentenced to four months at His Majesty’s Prison on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.

He appeared in court on Monday, charged jointly with several others and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of one .22 Pistol, and one .380 pistol along with several different caliber rounds of ammunition.

He was sentenced to four months in prison and fined $2,500. He has until March 22 to pay the fine or serve an additional three months in prison. He was also fined an additional $6,450 for unlawful possession of ammunition. He has until August 15 to pay those fines.

The charges against the other defendants were withdrawn before the court.

The Office of Strategic Communications sincerely apologize to Vashel James for erroneously mentioning him as one who was sentenced to prison in the previous press release.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.