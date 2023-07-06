Restaurant owner resolute in preparations to reopen establishment

- Advertisement -

Avella Fox — the proprietor of the Fox House Restaurant and Bar — is resolute in her preparations to reopen the establishment this evening.

This is following the burglary that occurred at the restaurant’s premises last Saturday night, which resulted in the business being closed for a few days.

“We have done this before where we had nothing to open Fox House. We built from scratch. We know how to do it. Do we want to do it all over again? No, but this is what we are forced to do,” Fox told Observer yesterday.

She indicated that preparations for the restaurant’s opening are still on schedule, notwithstanding the setback resulting from Tuesday’s holiday.

“With the holiday … it has really set us back, so [we’re] trying to get out there to see how much we can get done to reopen tomorrow. However, we’re still on schedule trying to reopen,” Fox said.

These preparations include the procurement of the equipment stolen from the premises as the restaurant was left with nothing.

“In regards to equipment, we have nothing, so this morning, the goal is to see what we can work out with companies to see the best way forward in regards to having a couple of fridges to start us off,” she stated.

In addition to the theft of five refrigerators containing food, Fox revealed that other food and beverage items that were in storage were also stolen.

“I did not realise how much I had lost … we were so focused on the fridges, that we did not realise that the guys wiped out all of our cupboards, all of our backup stock, all of our dry goods.

“So literally, chefs cannot create a dish and I cannot create drink … so everything has to be purchased on a very small scale,” she explained.

Furthermore, she expressed gratitude to the staff for their eagerness to help out with tasks, and to the general public for their overwhelming support. She also thanked the persons who contributed through the GoFundMe,the link of which can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

On the night of July 1, five large refrigerators, food items, and other equipment totaling EC $32,000, were stolen from the restaurant’s premises. The theft was discovered the next morning by an employee who had arrived early to commence preparations for the day.

The Fox House Restaurant and Bar is a farm-to-table restaurant which opened on December 4, 2020. Located on Valley Road, the establishment offers a variety of local cuisine.