Restaurant owner issues caution after weekend break-in

By Theresa Goodwin

Being in close proximity to the Langfords Police Station did nothing to thwart the efforts of thieves who destroyed the door and entrance window of a popular vegan eatery to gain entry, prepare themselves a meal, and escape with a few food items.

The perpetrators also tried unsuccessfully to gain access to two other businesses that were located in the same complex.

The incident occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, prompting the owner and manager of Qween’s Royal Treats, Aisha Caleb, to caution residents of Cedar Valley Gardens, Cedar Valley, and Langfords to be vigilant and report anything that may seem suspicious.

“Our little complex where the business is located became a statistic in the grand scheme of break-ins within the past week that has affected the areas.

“Unfortunately, they were able to get into our establishment; they did attempt to get into the other two businesses on the lot, but they were not able to do so,” Caleb said in a recorded message to her customer base.

She added, “From our establishment, they managed to get some food items, the doors were destroyed as was the lock, the windows broken and a few other items were taken.”

Caleb told Observer she opted to send the voice note to alert people of what is taking place and highlight the fact that being close to a police station does not mean they are safe from the ravages of thieves.

Several homeowners, including a retired lady who lives alone, have also complained about similar incidents.

Investigations into this most recent incident are ongoing.