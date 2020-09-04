Restaurant on the cards for refurbished Keeling Point jetty

Work in progress at the Keeling Point Pier (Photo by Shermain Bique-Charles)

By Shermain Bique-Charles

An added feature to the newly refurbished Keeling Point Pier is expected to boost the economic activities of fisherfolk who utilise the facility.

The jetty, which collapsed last month, is just about completed, but government is considering a request made by fishermen to construct a restaurant where their fresh catch could be prepared and sold.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas said the new restaurant will enable passers-by to purchase freshly cooked seafood from the entrepreneur who will operate the facility.

The pier was demolished and rebuilt at a cost of over $100,000, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The Meridian Construction Company, which is building the new cruise pier in St John’s Harbour, has been undertaking the upgrades.