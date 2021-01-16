Resorts offer free on-site Covid testing for guests

Spread the love













In response to the new international travel directives from some of the region’s biggest tourism source markets, two resort groups have taken the initiative to offer free on-site Covid-19 testing to their visiting guests.

The government was questioned this week as to whether it had considered testing tourists at hotels, given the expected influx at the country’s primary testing facility, the Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

The response was that the measure had not been discussed at the Cabinet level recently, but could be of interest to the Health Ministry.

Now, Sandals Resorts International and Royalton Luxury Resorts have taken the lead, announcing that they will provide the free testing to guests across their resorts, both starting on January 26.

In a media statement, Sandals said the tests will be conducted by certified medical professionals, at least 72 hours before the guests’ departure and the results will be available within 24 hours.

In a statement on their website, Royalton said they would offer Covid-19 viral tests, along with free Medical Assistance coverage to include Covid-19-related medical needs. The resort group also set a deadline of March 31 for these services.

This development will undoubtedly be welcomed by tourists, who have been scrambling after the announcement of the latest directives from the CDC.

However, there has been no word from the Health Ministry whether they have granted approval, if necessary, for this on-site testing.

Efforts to contact representatives from both Sandals and Royalton, as well as the Health Ministry, were unsuccessful up to news time.