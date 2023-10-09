Residents welcome free health screenings with new Bolans Clinic still yet to open

- Advertisement -

UPP candidate Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon has renewed calls for the urgent opening of the Bolans clinic – more than six months after its handover to the Ministry of Health.

In mid-March, at a ceremony at the purpose-built facility on Valley Road, health officials pledged the long-awaited clinic would open to the public in around a fortnight.

Simon was speaking on the heels of free health screenings staged at Bolans Primary School on Saturday. Residents without a primary care physician, or those unable to afford medical services, welcomed this initiative that not only focused on their physical health but also their mental health and social needs.

The community outreach initiative was made possible by a team of volunteer healthcare professionals. Residents of all ages had an opportunity to check their blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and diabetes risk and, where appropriate, they received referrals for follow-up care.

They were also surveyed about non-medical needs such as diet and exercise that can affect their health.

“The programme was very well organised and they made me feel comfortable from the minute I got there,” said one participant.

“I did some blood work and the results showed that my cholesterol level was high and I got a referral to see a cardiologist. They also discussed my diet and what medications I take.

“I am grateful for this free check-up. We need more services like this in the community that focus on health.”

Limited access to health care services in St Mary’s South was Simon’s main motivation for launching the drive.

He blasted the Gaston Browne administration for failing to open the new clinic in Bolans. In addition, the clinic in Johnson’s Point is in a state of disrepair and the pharmacy is closed, forcing residents to go to Browne’s Avenue or Gray’s Farm to fill their prescriptions.

“Investing in the health of our community is an investment in our future. Preventive health screenings provide critical information that can help save lives and prevent serious conditions from developing.

“It allows our residents to be more proactive in managing their health. We deserve better health services in St Mary’s South, and I am committed to doing my part to improve the health and wellbeing of our people and, by extension, our economy,” Simon stated.

He described the health screening day as a rousing success and said he intends to make it an annual initiative.

Simon added that he also sees the need for more public health education. He plans to host a community health seminar to increase awareness about how healthy lifestyle choices can lead to better health, wellness and prevention.

Simon is hoping to reclaim the St Mary’s South seat at the October 24 by-election. His prime contender is the ruling Labour Party’s Dwayne George.

The new clinic was handed over to the Ministry of Health in mid-March but is yet to open to the public (Observer photo)