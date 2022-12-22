Residents warned against unlawful election behaviour

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

As the nation gears up to head to the polls next month, residents across Antigua and Barbuda are being warned against any unlawful behaviour.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed, during the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s (ABLP) candidate launch on Monday, that the next general election will take place on January 18.

That announcement is expected to send the major political parties, along with their supporters, into overdrive – as is customary during election season.

Speaking to Observer this week however, Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said political pride can be expressed without lawlessness, and he urged the electorate to do just that.

“I hope that the public will just act responsibly and celebrate the fact that we live in a democracy, that we can go to the polls and make that decision.

“We are just looking forward to a campaign that will be peaceful, the campaign will be respectful, and persons will stay within the ambit of the law,” he stated.

Rodney also called on the political parties and their leaders to promote a peaceful election season, noting that the police will do all in their power to maintain law and order.

“We are just asking for political parties, political leaders and just the ordinary man and woman that have to take part in the polling, to just be responsible and make Antigua’s democracy look like it works, and works well,” he told Observer.

Even before Monday’s announcement, election fever was spreading like wildfire throughout the twin islands with political parties stepping up their game.

Politics is known to cause division and ignite feelings of antagonism towards those from a rival party.

For example, in late October on the Bolans Village main road at the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) St Mary’s South small business pull-up, an apparently politically motivated altercation erupted between two persons.

And then earlier this month, a campaign billboard featuring the faces of Prime Minister Gaston Browne and UPP leader Harold Lovell was defaced with paint.

Well, the top cop revealed that “the police force will use all of its resources to provide a level of security and safety during this time”.