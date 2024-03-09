Residents warned about scammers posing as government officials in calls

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant following reports of scam artists making fraudulent calls impersonating government ministers and other influential figures.

The scammers, using the phone number 721-1578, have been targeting individuals and businesses, claiming to represent high-profile investors associated with a project at Jumby Bay Resort.

The fraudsters go to great lengths, even addressing individuals by name and requesting top-ups for multiple telephone numbers.

They have at times claimed to be Ministers Charles Fernandez or Melford Nicholas.

Police Public Relations Officer Frankie Thomas has advised the public to be cautious when receiving calls from unfamiliar numbers claiming to be high-ranking officials.

While the scam may be considered an electronic crime, Thomas emphasised that it is primarily an attempt to defraud.

He noted that individuals have been arrested in the past for similar offenses.

Efforts to contact the scammer using the provided number were unsuccessful, as calls went straight to voicemail with no name attached.

Concerned citizens on social media have speculated that the scam might be linked to an operation to put money on prisoners’ phones.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious calls to the authorities.