Residents warned about potential threat of ‘Delta Plus’ Covid-19 variant

By Orville Williams

[email protected]

Residents in Antigua and Barbuda are again being urged to take advantage of the available Covid-19 vaccines, but this time, in considering the potential threat that could be posed by the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of the virus.

According to reports, the Delta Plus was first identified in Europe in March and has since been detected in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Just two months ago, South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency said it had recorded at least two cases of the new variant, while health authorities in India previously said studies have shown the variant spreads more easily and binds more easily to lung cells.

Though the variant has not yet been detected in Antigua and Barbuda, the resident physician on the sister isle, Dr Jeremy Deazle, said everyone should be on alert, follow the protocols and get vaccinated.

“We’re definitely keeping our eye on that mutated version of the Delta variant.

“We are unsure what havoc it will cause in the upcoming days and weeks, whether it’s highly transmissible or more transmissible than the original Delta variant, so I encourage persons to keep following the Covid protocols that are in place. I also encourage persons who are not vaccinated to go out and get their vaccine,” Dr Deazle advised.

Despite the initial concern surrounding the Delta Plus, some health experts insist that more data is needed to determine the level of transmissibility, whether the variant is causing more severe disease in patients, and whether it is easily neutralised by the antibodies generated by the available vaccines.

The fact that the variant is not being detected as frequently as the original Delta variant allows some room to breathe, but like Dr Deazle, the advice from some of the leading voices on the Covid-19 pandemic is that countries should definitely keep their eye on how it develops.