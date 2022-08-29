Residents urged to be cautious when purchasing medication

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Residents are advised to remain vigilant when purchasing medication as there is a thriving counterfeit system that’s selling knock-off pills to the public.

That warning came from the country’s Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Alfred Athill, during an interview on the Observer AM show yesterday.

The industry has faced several challenges in the past — from persons selling pharmaceuticals unlawfully and selling counterfeit products, to importing pharmaceuticals without the necessary authorisation.

“What persons have to be mindful about is that there is a thriving counterfeit market out there. There are various individuals out there that make money by copying and manipulating products that are already on the market. Those are the things that they should be paying attention to,” Athill said.

In discouraging and preventing problems like these, he said that residents should learn the law.

“It is my hope that the people operating within the sector and the general public would avail themselves of the information within the legislation, so that every person can be guided accordingly, so that we don’t have some of the hiccups we see popping up from time to time,” Athill said.

He added that another challenge is the level of skepticism from the general public which has been fed through information derived from general Google searches.

He said that although doing some research on the web, some persons do not fully understand the data behind these medicines.

“Yes, persons can go on Google and find information, but if you are not au fait or in tuned with the clinical trials, with the clinical data of what you are looking at, you may just be seeing the outcome, and if you are not in tuned and the persons that know and are telling you what it is, you have to rationalise and say ‘does this make sense’? And if it doesn’t, where do you go, or where is your next step to understanding better what this means? That I think is one of the dangers of the internet.

“The internet gives you information but your interpreting of that information, who do you turn to?” Athill asked.

He also touched on the naturalist approach to medicine that some people have chosen.

While stating that he was not bashing the practice, he pointed out that when people just go and pick herbs, what degree of certainty do they have that they are getting the right percentage of the medication for whatever illness they may have?

That important factor is what he said distinguishes his field as studies are done to ensure that the adequate extractions are done and formulated into dosages.

Athill, the recipient of the CAP Pharmacist of the Year Award for 2022, was awarded for his outstanding contribution to the Profession of Pharmacy and the Caribbean Society.