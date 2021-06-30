Residents told to monitor developing weather system nearing the Caribbean islands

Spread the love













Two systems are nearing the Caribbean islands one of which has developed over the past few hours. According to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC), showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad low pressure area has become better organized since Tuesday. Environmental conditions, the NHC says, appear generally favorable for continued development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph. Interests in the Lesser Antilles have been asked to closely monitor the progress of this system, as advisories on a potential tropical cyclone, accompanied by tropical storm watches for portions of this area, are likely to be issued later today. The system has a 70 per cent chance of developing within the next two days and a 90 per cent chance of developing within the next five days. Meanwhile, a tropical wave located over the Lesser Antilles continues to produce showers and thunderstorms. This system has however become less organized since Tuesday, and significant development is no longer expected while it moves quickly westward across the Caribbean Sea. The wave should continue to produce locally heavy rains over portions of the Lesser Antilles through tonight.